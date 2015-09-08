Whose World – Intro

Grain

We designed the Whose World book around four sections. The first three sections starts with a brief essay that describes World's evolving vision. We then move into editorial highlights from a decade of back issues. These poignant images and pithy quotes highlight World's commitment to high-quality journalism.

Section openers feature huge numbers cut out from topographic maps. A highly-reflective silver lends a sense of clarity, prestige, and staying power.

We used uncoated paper for the essays and section openers, and a glossy coated paper that allows the images to shine.

