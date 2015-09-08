Whose World – Intro

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We designed the Whose World book around four sections. The first three sections starts with a brief essay that describes World's evolving vision. We then move into editorial highlights from a decade of back issues. These poignant images and pithy quotes highlight World's commitment to high-quality journalism.
Section openers feature huge numbers cut out from topographic maps. A highly-reflective silver lends a sense of clarity, prestige, and staying power.
We used uncoated paper for the essays and section openers, and a glossy coated paper that allows the images to shine.