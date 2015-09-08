Lindsey.io
Stickerly

Side-eye Spider - App Sticker Preview

Lindsey.io
Stickerly
Lindsey.io for Stickerly
Hire Us
  • Save
Side-eye Spider - App Sticker Preview sketch halloween illustration app stickers digital stickers character design emotions emoji stickers spider vector
Download color palette

Halloween is crawling up fast and some of us are tired of all the skimpy costumes. Are you stuck trying to figure out a costume like Wendy?

Stickerly
Stickerly

More by Stickerly

View profile
    • Like