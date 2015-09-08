Jared Tohlen

Fall Jestival?

Fall Jestival? lettering logo festival fall
Kind of a "design by committee" situation, but I've been told this looks like "Fall Jestival" and to lose the swashes on "Festival."

I think it's one of those making a non-issue an issue things (where no one thought it until someone pointed it out), but I need to know if I'm just a stubborn designer that should walk away from this fight.

What do you all think? Problem or not? A hill to die on or move along?

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
