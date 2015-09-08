Stay Strong, Come Back Stronger

One game into the 2015 season, Heisman hopeful and the 2014 ACC Player of the Year came out of the game with a season ending MCL injury. Here's to a healthy recovery to BeastMode24, come back stronger than ever!

"They say if you can find a path with no obstacles it probably doesn't lead anywhere. I came too far and beat adversity before in life and I'm ready to do it again. I never question the man above because his plan never fails. The show must continue and I know my squad will take care of business!" - James Conner