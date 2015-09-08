Dylan Winters

Stay Strong, Come Back Stronger

Dylan Winters
Dylan Winters
  • Save
Stay Strong, Come Back Stronger sports football acc 24 conner james jc strong panthers pitt
Download color palette

One game into the 2015 season, Heisman hopeful and the 2014 ACC Player of the Year came out of the game with a season ending MCL injury. Here's to a healthy recovery to BeastMode24, come back stronger than ever!

"They say if you can find a path with no obstacles it probably doesn't lead anywhere. I came too far and beat adversity before in life and I'm ready to do it again. I never question the man above because his plan never fails. The show must continue and I know my squad will take care of business!" - James Conner

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Dylan Winters
Dylan Winters

More by Dylan Winters

View profile
    • Like