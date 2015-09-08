Vladimir Shlygin

Datacab

Vladimir Shlygin
Vladimir Shlygin
  • Save
Datacab ui interactive design web design landing page newsletter subscription
Download color palette

A small introduction page for Datacab. Datacab drastically simplifies the process of syncing files between web servers and cloud storages. If you are web developer, please subscribe to enroll in beta testing. Thanks!

http://www.datacab.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Vladimir Shlygin
Vladimir Shlygin

More by Vladimir Shlygin

View profile
    • Like