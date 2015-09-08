Josh Head

Duster Skateboard

Josh Head
Josh Head
  • Save
Duster Skateboard design bright simple shapes skateboarding skateboard yellow wheels illustration illustrator sketchapp
Download color palette

Each month I'm going to do a series of illustrations based on things I own. Then at the end of the month I'll put them together in one shot

View real pixels here

Josh Head
Josh Head

More by Josh Head

View profile
    • Like