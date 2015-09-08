Joe Thomas

Gus - Black Letter

Gus - Black Letter black letter lettering gothic
Day 1 of a daily lettering challenge to myself. My goal for this challenge is simple, growth.

Today I lettered my dogs name Gus in a old gothic & black letter style. Pretty happy with how this one came out.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
