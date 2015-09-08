Taylor Perrin

Yellowstone NP Preview

Taylor Perrin
Taylor Perrin
Hire Me
  • Save
Yellowstone NP Preview yellowstone bear travel park preview hero header homepage interface ui website
Download color palette

One of my favorite trips as a child was when I went to Yellowstone National Park. It had some of the prettiest landscapes I've ever seen in my life. I'd love to go back now that I'm older and have a family of my own. That inspired me to design a concept site for planning a vacation to the park. This is still a work in progress but I'm excited about how it's coming along. Would love to know your thoughts!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Taylor Perrin
Taylor Perrin
Designer + Developer
Hire Me

More by Taylor Perrin

View profile
    • Like