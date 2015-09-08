Joseph Alessio

Skillshare: Lettering on things!

Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
  • Save
Skillshare: Lettering on things! swash script black and white monochrome music violin typography design lettering type
Download color palette

Another image from my Skillshare class!
----------------------------------------------
I recently sat down with Skillshare and put together a brief class based around my TypeLimited violin project—and also packed a ton of lettering knowledge in there along the way!

If you already have a skillshare account, sign up here: http://skl.sh/1hqtiVd

If you don't, to help get this kicked off here are a *** limited number of FREE sign-ups *** available through this link! http://skl.sh/1MYOjT0

Would love it if you all signed up, posted some cool projects and gave me a good review! Haha. Enjoy!

717f70df475169650d0b3df16b5e741d
Rebound of
Skillshare: Lettering on things!
By Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joseph Alessio

View profile
    • Like