Monia Huet

Building icon set

Monia Huet
Monia Huet
  • Save
Building icon set graphic vector diy building illustrator illustrations pictoset icon icons pictogram picto
Download color palette

Picto set for a website showcasing the renovation, construction and decoration.

-

All of your feedbacks, views, likes or comments are welcome :)

Monia Huet
Monia Huet

More by Monia Huet

View profile
    • Like