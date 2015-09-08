Scott Biersack

Skillshare Class

Skillshare Class logotype skillshare process vectoring lettering type
The time as finally come. My Skillshare class that has been in the works for what feels like years, is officially here!

Learn all about my process for developing a logotype, vectoring process, finding inspiration and more.

Thanks to the glorious people at Skillshare and my homie Nick for making this happen! This is my first time doing something in front of a camera so I hope I'm not too weird for you all.

Feel free to sign up by clicking this link - http://skl.sh/1X7jdNO

Hope I can teach you guys a thing or two!

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
