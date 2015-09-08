Taylor Reiman

Plynth Homes - Corporate Identity

Plynth Homes - Corporate Identity photoshop mockup illustrator icon design color corporate stationery logo identity branding
Plynth Homes - How You Live Matters

Mission Statement: To dedicate their united global resources towards fulfilling the universal desire for longer, healthier lives through innovation in resource conservation, home design/construction, and land development - always using LEED ( Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ) standards - and showing respect for the environment and the employee.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/29074533/Plynth-Homes

