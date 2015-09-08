Bigbear

Original Design By Bigbear——Chinese Style6

icon app ui
This icon represents "weather ".

The Chinese element used here is the traditional umbrella (made from bamboo and oil paper). The shower on the umbrella can always remind people of the lingering rainy seasons in South China.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
