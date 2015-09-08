Thunderchunk

Hot Market 11

Hot Market 11 sports screen print spot colors illustrator live text rivalry football finals championship hot market
This graphic, and the mascots were made by Luke, for the football line release. Rivalry tees are always a pain, and can be really frustrating to lay out. Made for a white garment to show off the school colors, it works with almost every mascot. The entire thing is editable for any namedrop, just click and type. It's live in illustrator, easy to sep, and if you don't know how, we'll show you. You can buy it at our site. www.bruiserart.com

