James Kuty

University of Notre Dame / Kids Club

James Kuty
James Kuty
  • Save
University of Notre Dame / Kids Club club kids gold blue dame notre
Download color palette

I had the pleasure recently to work with Notre Dame to rebrand the Kids Club logo.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
James Kuty
James Kuty

More by James Kuty

View profile
    • Like