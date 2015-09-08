Thunderchunk

College 20a

This graphic and mascot was made by Luke, for the football line release. Basic script with a ton of room to show off your mascot. The entire thing is editable for any namedrop, live in illustrator. It's easy to sep, and if you don't know how, we'll show you. You can buy it at our site. www.bruiserart.com

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
