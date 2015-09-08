Emory Allen

Monoceros—Sneak Peek

Monoceros
A sneak peek at my contribution to Light Grey Art Lab's COSMOS Tarot & Oracle Deck. More info on the pre-sale here http://shop.lightgreyartlab.com/product/pre-order-cosmos-tarot-oracle-deck

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
