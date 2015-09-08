Peter Thomas
Google Sheets - Data Selection

We've just released a new Google Sheets integration! There's a whole new UI for choosing a file to work with, building a visualisation and switching between chart/visualisation types.

You can read more about it over on the Geckoboard blog - https://www.geckoboard.com/blog/feature-announcement-new-and-enhanced-google-sheets-dashboard-integration

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
