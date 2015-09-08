Dave Neal

Better Apple

Dave Neal
Dave Neal
  • Save
Better Apple cartoon xara vector fruit apple
Download color palette

@manoj mentioned that it could be more colorful. I think he's right. I also worked a little on the eyes.

A80c518d42203f22d8911b9d2b7547b7
Rebound of
Apple
By Dave Neal
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Dave Neal
Dave Neal

More by Dave Neal

View profile
    • Like