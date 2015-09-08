Scott Greenwald

Dropdown Menu Animation gif ui animation menu
Just experimenting with animating gifs. This is actually a video screen capture from a live site. Photoshop is rendering it out to about 1/2 speed. Any tips to make it faster?

You can see the real menu in action here: http://spike.cc/market

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
