Kevin Rhoe

Cheesy (WIP)

Kevin Rhoe
Kevin Rhoe
  • Save
Cheesy (WIP) gesture point hand geometry illustration icon line bounce cheese
Download color palette

Cheese icon for a scientific publication about cheese texture. What do you guys think? Feedback is much appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Kevin Rhoe
Kevin Rhoe

More by Kevin Rhoe

View profile
    • Like