StepSync

material design google google fit fitbit sync steps
I'm trying to post a lot more work here, for a few reasons:

1) the community (I love the feedback, and I hope to help serve as inspiration for other designers when they need a few screens to help them push their own projects forward)
2) a paper trail for my own reflection
3) making my work available publicly is a scary feeling, but a great feeling!

These are 3 screens from an app that we decided not to release—it was fun going through the process :)

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Chief Product Officer & Designer at Peak Money
