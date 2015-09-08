📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
I'm trying to post a lot more work here, for a few reasons:
1) the community (I love the feedback, and I hope to help serve as inspiration for other designers when they need a few screens to help them push their own projects forward)
2) a paper trail for my own reflection
3) making my work available publicly is a scary feeling, but a great feeling!
These are 3 screens from an app that we decided not to release—it was fun going through the process :)