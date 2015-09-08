Vasil Enchev

Monster Alert

Working on a friedlier alerts for a first time in app tutorial for
ProtoSketch beta 3. Also the birth of the app mascot :) maybe...

http://protosketch.co/

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
