Taylor Reiman

Fluxr® Mobile App - Login Screen

Taylor Reiman
Taylor Reiman
  • Save
Fluxr® Mobile App - Login Screen design fitness interface ui mobile gradient ux responsive navigation minimal music app
Download color palette

Mobile App - Login Screen (Responsive)

A fitness/lifestyle based music application that creates and mixes curated playlists based on your current heart rate.

Taylor Reiman
Taylor Reiman

More by Taylor Reiman

View profile
    • Like