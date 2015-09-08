Natalia Klimova

Octomail Объять необъятное

Octomail приложение почтовое mail.ru octomail
С чем работает Octomail:
- письма и вложения с разных e-mail адресов,
- фото файлы из соц.сетей,
- фото-видео из памяти телефона,
- файлы из подключенных облачных хранилищ.

Что может делать:
- поиск по письмам, вложениям, докумнетам и фоткам,
- интеллектуальна автогруппировка писема
- попомогает планировать время.

Octomail разработан в Британской высшей школе дизайна на курсе UI/UX.

Ссылка https://www.behance.net/gallery/29369291/Octomail-(to-mailru)

