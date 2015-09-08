Michael B. Myers Jr.

Garrison (Battle Chasers Fan art)

So, Joe Mad and Airship Syndicate just launched their Kickstarter for a video game based off of the amazing comic Battle Chasers. I couldn't help but shed a tear and whip up some quick fan art to celebrate!

Check out the Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1548028600/battle-chasers-nightwar

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
