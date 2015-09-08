b☲n

Startups for Syria - Join & Donate

b☲n
b☲n
  • Save
Startups for Syria - Join & Donate startups donate join logo crisis syria
Download color palette

Hey all,

We have put live a campaign for startups to support the refugee crisis.

Please get involved and donate.

http://startupsforsyria.com/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
b☲n
b☲n

More by b☲n

View profile
    • Like