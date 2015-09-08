Henrique Dias

Carbon Cal Wireframe

Henrique Dias
Henrique Dias
  • Save
Carbon Cal Wireframe concept wireframe ecology app cal carbon
Download color palette

Working on an application that helps you calculate the amount of carbon dumped by car, according to the distance and routes used by the user.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Henrique Dias
Henrique Dias

More by Henrique Dias

View profile
    • Like