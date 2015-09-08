Alyssa Richards

The Grouchy Ginger

The Grouchy Ginger stroke lines illustrator vegan food ginger cute illustration
No. 9 / This guy is kinda spicy and kinda tart. He's not too tasty (at least on his own), but he's got some massive health benefits he's dishin' out. Welcome the Grouchy Ginger!

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
