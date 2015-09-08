Concreate Studio

Marangoni Gino Stationery

Concreate Studio
Concreate Studio
  • Save
Marangoni Gino Stationery favini burano paper branding stationery print design copper hot foil iphone folder envelope letterhead business cards elegant sober
Download color palette

Marangoni Gino is a salesman, a freelance professional, who works in the packaging industry.
He asked us to create an elegant and sober personal brand.
Complete Project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/29227957/Marangoni-Gino-Personal-Brand

Concreate Studio
Concreate Studio

More by Concreate Studio

View profile
    • Like