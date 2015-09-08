Jonas Raneryd

REVENY Custom Binder Design

Jonas Raneryd
Jonas Raneryd
  • Save
REVENY Custom Binder Design print a4 rvny reveny binder
Download color palette

Made with 2 mm black Ecoboard with custom measurements to fit Reveny's magazines. Spot UV printed logo on front and spine.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Jonas Raneryd
Jonas Raneryd

More by Jonas Raneryd

View profile
    • Like