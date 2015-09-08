Joan Quirós

Cornelia James Pencil Sketch

Cornelia James Pencil Sketch branding handlettering hand lettering lettering script brush logotype logo cornelia james
Pencil sketch based on the initial rough calligraphy.

You can see the full case study here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/27609653/Cornelia-James

