Visual Identity Marangoni Gino

Visual Identity Marangoni Gino favini burano paper minimal sober elegant business cards copper hot foil wine bottle print design stationery brand logo design
Marangoni Gino is a salesman, a freelance professional, who works in the packaging industry.
He asked us to create an elegant and sober personal brand.
Complete Project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/29227957/Marangoni-Gino-Personal-Brand

