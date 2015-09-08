Meg Tiffany

Wedding logo

Meg Tiffany
Meg Tiffany
  • Save
Wedding logo art deco geometric floral line art icon vector low poly hand drawn heart flowers wedding logo
Download color palette

Just a little collaboration piece @Brian Sterling Lewis and I worked on for our wedding last year. I'm a big fan of painterly florals and he is a vector kind of man ... so this is where we landed :D

Meg Tiffany
Meg Tiffany

More by Meg Tiffany

View profile
    • Like