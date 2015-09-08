Anthony Anderson

Gradient...shiiiiiney!

Gradient...shiiiiiney! design rainbow green blue red colors colours sketch gradient
Just something nice I created while exploring some colours.
Gradient created in Sketch.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
