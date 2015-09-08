Chandler Reed

Liz Lomax Type

Chandler Reed
Chandler Reed
  • Save
Liz Lomax Type poster perspective cartoon warp lettering 3d
Download color palette

Making some funky letters for a visiting artist poster. Check out Liz's work here: http://www.lizlomax.com/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Chandler Reed
Chandler Reed

More by Chandler Reed

View profile
    • Like