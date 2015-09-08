So! I'm very excited to finally share what I've been working on last week. I've been asked to create the handlettering for name-tags, invitations and envelopes for Yves Saint Laurent, for a dinner and an event to celebrate the new YSL perfume 'Black Opium'. It's a big honor for me to work for such a big and prestigious brand.

‪#‎YSLBlackOpiumExperience‬

-

More shots on my Facebook