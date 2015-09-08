Good for Sale
Bogdan Roșu

Squared Line Icons

Bogdan Roșu
Bogdan Roșu
Hire Me
  • Save
Squared Line Icons sharp squared line stroke icons

Squared Line Icon Set

Price
$20
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Squared Line Icon Set
Download color palette

Squared Line Icon Set

Price
$20
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Squared Line Icon Set

All the Squared Line sets i made so far are now up http://bit.ly/1iuih63 on iconfinder

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Bogdan Roșu
Bogdan Roșu
Human with mouse skills
Hire Me

More by Bogdan Roșu

View profile
    • Like