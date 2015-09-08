ONE - Senior UX/UI Designer

Liskus

ONE - Senior UX/UI Designer
ONE - Senior UX/UI Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Liskus font composition id logo
Download color palette

A logo proposal for information technology company

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
ONE - Senior UX/UI Designer
ONE - Senior UX/UI Designer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ONE - Senior UX/UI Designer

View profile
    • Like