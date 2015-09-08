EJ Hassenfratz

Fun with Feathers

Learning the Feathers Object in Cinema 4D. You can learn it too! Check out my tutorial on how I created this composition:

http://www.eyedesyn.com/how-to-create-feathers-in-cinema-4d/

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
