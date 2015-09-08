John Nobrand

Lil Bite - Final Version

Hey Guys, here is the final version of my 2nd character, this little guy I called LIL BITE, hope you like it.

Lilbite 800x600
Lil Bite
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
