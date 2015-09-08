Alex Mathers

Morning Deer

Morning Deer wildlife illustration digital vector trees forest landscape nature elk deer
Personal work as part of a new series on 'solo wild creatures'. All in Illustrator CC.

Let me know if you like these and what other creatures you want to see.

Alex

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
