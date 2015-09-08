The Worst Decision Is Indecision

People are so afraid of making wrong choices that they mistakenly believe it’s safer to ''wait and see''. But that’s actually the riskiest thing to do - while you wait to see, others won’t. So you can either make up your mind and move forward, or wait until your opportunity is gone. Don’t let that happen! Make the best possible decision you can at that very moment. You may be wrong. You may fail miserably. But it can also turn out to be the best decision of your life.

