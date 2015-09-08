Startup Vitamins

The Worst Decision Is Indecision

The Worst Decision Is Indecision design buy shop store office poster quote startup
People are so afraid of making wrong choices that they mistakenly believe it’s safer to ''wait and see''. But that’s actually the riskiest thing to do - while you wait to see, others won’t. So you can either make up your mind and move forward, or wait until your opportunity is gone. Don’t let that happen! Make the best possible decision you can at that very moment. You may be wrong. You may fail miserably. But it can also turn out to be the best decision of your life.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
