North Side Pixels - 26 Shirts Chicago

Support 26 Shirts and what they have going on. This shirt was selected to go on the Chicago based 26shirts.com. Most importantly, proceeds from each shirt sold will go to Jacob Mieszala. On December 12, 2014, 8 year old Jacob Danny Mieszala found out that he had a large inoperable brain stem tumor called Ganglioglioma. Because of the location of the tumor and the medications he is now on, Jake has had some unfortunate symptoms present themselves that have restricted his mobility, breathing, and vision. Through all of these changes, he has somehow found a way to keep a smile on his face and inspire everyone around him. Check out more on his website: http://justforjake.org/
This is the perfect shirt to raise for Jake. On his website, it states that "Jake loves his family, who he affectionately refers to as "the zoo.""
Get a "North Side Pixels" shirt here: http://www.26shirts.com/north-side-pixels.html
A little more about 26 Shirts,
At 26 Shirts, they sell different limited edition sports-themed t-shirts every two weeks. After a shirt's respective two week run is over, the design is retired and never sold again. For every shirt sold, $8 is donated directly to a family in need.