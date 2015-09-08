Don't Cross the Moats - 26 Shirts Pittsburgh

Support 26 Shirts and what they have going on. This shirt I designed was approved by the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Arthur Moats. Most importantly, proceeds from each shirt sold will go to Shannon Graham, a wife and mother who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer at age 29. You can read more about her battle against invasive ductal carcinoma here: http://www.gofundme.com/fightlikeagirlx

Shannon has a great supporting cast but I know there are so many Steelers fans out there, let's help her out as much as we can!

Get a "Don't Cross the Moats" shirt here:

http://www.26shirts.com/dont-cross-the-moats.html

A little more about 26 Shirts,

At 26 Shirts, they sell different limited edition sports-themed t-shirts every two weeks. After a shirt's respective two week run is over, the design is retired and never sold again. For every shirt sold, $8 is donated directly to a family in need.