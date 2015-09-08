David Cran

Pete Bike 7

Pete Bike 7 hand drawn retro vintage pete cafe racer bike motorcycle
One of a series of designs for the PETE clothing line sold by the Petersen Automobile Museum in Los Angeles.
I really love working on car projects- this one is cool - I get to draw Steve McQueens 1956 Jaguar Xkss.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
