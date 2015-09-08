Proof Branding

Bradley's Truck Wrap

We worked with Bradley's Creamery to redesign their brand's identity, website, and full truck wrap for their ice cream truck. Note, many (many) scoops of ice cream were consumed during this project.

Website: http://bradleyscurbsidecreamery.com/

