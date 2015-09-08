pixaroma

Thanksgiving Seamless Patterns Set

A set of seamless vector patterns for thanksgiving and autumn: cartoon turkey, grape, wheat, pumpkin, autumn leaf, acorn.
Format:
- Vector Ai
- Vector Eps
- Jpg 1024px 72ppi
- Jpg 3000px 300ppi

buy from creative market http://crtv.mk/f0J8g

