Barista Parlor E-Commerce

Product page on http://baristaparlor.com/. We worked with one of our favorite local coffee shops, Barista Parlor, on the design and development of their website + online store. Since opening, Barista Parlor has been featured nationally and internationally as one of the top coffee shops in the country/world. If you make your way to Nashville, you'd be a fool not to stop in for some Espresso and a Moto Biscuit.