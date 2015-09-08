Alexander Katin

Spotify sidebar icons

Alexander Katin
Alexander Katin
  • Save
Spotify sidebar icons app icons spotify
Download color palette

Tinkering with Spotify sidebar icons. Ended up using the same icon for songs as for playlists in official app, though. Seems like a better metaphor for a song.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Alexander Katin
Alexander Katin

More by Alexander Katin

View profile
    • Like